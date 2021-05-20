It was on last month, now the plug has been pulled on IFA the Berlin based consumer electronics and appliance show that is normally attended by thousands of Australians.

The decision was taken due to the escalation of CVOVID-19 in several Countries including India, Japan, and new outbreaks in China.

It was only a month ago that organisers were bragging that more than 80% of the floor space had been taken up by big brands LG, Oppo, Hisense, Electrolux, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony along with “many others”.

For Australians, the problem was how to get there with bans in place on International travel until 2022.

Back in April organisers said that IFA would be “a full-scale, real-life event”, due to take place from 3rd-7th September, the event is Europe’s biggest tech fair and showcases the latest in tech gear.

Questions are now being asked is to whether the USA based CES Show will still go ahead in January 2022.

Speaking about the cancellation, Martin Ecknig, the CEO of Messe Berlin, said: “We did not take this decision lightly. IFA Berlin is arguably the most important event of the year for brands and retailers alike. IFA Berlin connects our industry with trade visitors, media, and real consumers like no other event. However, the health and safety of everybody has to be absolutely paramount.”

Plans are now being made for next year’s IFA, which will be held as a full-scale live event (we hope) at the Berlin exhibition grounds from 2nd to 6th September 2022.

It’s not clear if there will be a smaller-scale, invite-only, or virtual version of the event, as was held in 2020, but as of today, both Berlin Photo Week and SHIFT Mobility, two IFA events also scheduled for September, are still slated to take place this year.