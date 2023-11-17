Amazon is set to start selling Hyundai vehicles online in the US beginning next year.

Customers will be to shop for, equip, and buy a car from Amazon.com, and organise delivery through a local Hyundai dealer.

This is the expansion of a deal announced two years ago, in an attempt to expand Hyundai’s digital showroom on Amazon.com.

It will allow customers to configure a vehicle, calculate pricing, and locate a dealer for completion of the sale.

The first Hyundai digital showroom was set up on Amazon back in 2018. The latest version was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

This new agreement will also allow buyers of new vehicles in 2025, to access Amazon’s Alexa from the cars.

Hyundai Motor CEO, Jay Chang said, “Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organizations unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realize the future of smart mobility.”