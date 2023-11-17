Storm Audio has stormed into a big CES 2024 award for their, ISP Evo, a purely digital immersive sound processor that the Company launched this year.

The Company was awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoré award in the Audio/Video Components & Accessories category.

Olivier Thumerel, StormAudio CEO says: «We are extremely pleased to have been honoured by the CES Innovation Awards program, one of the most influential technology competitions in the world! This is a strong recognition for our commitment to innovation and the high quality of our products.”

But before you get excited the cost of the new product in Australia is $31,999.

The processor is the first purely digital immersive sound processor for the home theatre market that delivers up to 32 I/O channels and comes with AES/EBU or AoIP (AES67/Dante) inter faces, it is also the only processor on the market allowing for interfacing to Digital Cinema processors playing DCP content and providing up to 32 channels in digital format to a network.

Compact, modular and a high performer, its direct digital interfaces to leading speaker systems make it an essential tool for home technology professionals and technicians seeking top tier audio solutions claims Storm Audio management.

Boasting the most advanced implementation of Dirac Live Active Room treatment, it ensures easy and accurate room calibration.

Based on StormAudio’s proprietary modular platform, the ISP Evo has maintained the reputation for modularity and flexibility with multiple hardware and software options available for any type of digital installation.

Whether clients need AES/EBU interfaces with 20 or 32 channels of digital outputs, 16 channels of digital DCI compatible inputs or Audio over IP (AoIP) AES67/Dante networked interface for up to 32-channel inputs and outputs, StormAudio is able to provide them with a product tailored.

to their needs.

This modularity makes the ISP Evo ready for future technology upgrades, simply by exchanging module option cards.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.