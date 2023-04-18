Attended by thousands of Australian custom installers, this year’s CEDIA Expo in Denver in September is shaping up to be huge, with more than 18,00 qualified residential systems technology professionals expected.

“We are energized to share a growing list of exhibitors that will showcase their technology at CEDIA Expo 2023,” says Jason McGraw, vice president, and show director.

“We anticipate that we will exceed the number of first-time exhibitors participating at this year’s show in comparison to last year. CEDIA Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity for face-to-face meetings where attendees can reconnect with exhibitors and peers, see the latest products first-hand, learn from industry experts, discuss business opportunities and network.”

Atendees this year can engage with exhibitors such as ADI Global, AiSPiRE/WAC, Atlas Elite Autolift, AV ProGlobal, Crestron, DMF Lighting, Harman Luxury Audio Group, Legrand AV, Lutron, Masimo Consumer Origin Acoustics, RING, Samsung, Savant, Sonance, Sonos, and Sony, as well as hundreds of other leading brands.

CEDIA Expo lets custom integration product and solution manufacturers connect and engage with manufacturer’s reps, distributers, dealers and integrators.