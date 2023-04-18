LG have announced the availability of their new XBOOM portable tower speaker, the XL7, in the US, and it looks to be a cracker.

Made for party people, it features a Dot Matrix LED display so you can personalise it with a combination of colours and dynamic ring lighting movements. Users can also display custom text and visual effects from a library of animations, patterns and characters available via the LG XBOOM app.

To really get the party going, it rocks 250W, with an eight-inch full-range woofer and a 2.5″ tweeter, and features LG’s Dynamic Bass Optimiser, so you can feel deep bass at any volume level.

This unit also promises to make getting into the groove anywhere easy thanks to a telescopic handle and smooth wheels. Plus, it’s IPX4 water-resistant, so pool parties are nothing to worry about. Then, if you’re in for the long haul, it’s got 20 hours battery life, and it’s equipped with several connectivity options, including Bluetooth and your regular auxiliary input.

Word is LG plan to announce more models in the XBOOM speaker line in the near future.