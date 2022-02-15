HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Huawei Biggest Patent Filer In The World

Huawei Biggest Patent Filer In The World

By | 15 Feb 2022

Embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei filed the most patents in the world last year, topping the list for the fifth consecutive year and shoring up intellectual property rights for a future in which they may not be able to rely upon America for key components.

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm’s yearly patent application figure jumped 80 per cent to put them second on the list.

South Korea’s tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were ranked third and fourth, consecutively. According to Korea Herald, Samsung filed 3,041 application in 2021, while LG filed 2,885.

Samsung‘s filings fell 1.7 per cent from a year prior, while LG surged 4.6 percent.

These figures are based on filing with the PCT, a global filing service that protects intellectual property in over 150 countries with a single filing, under the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a United Nations agency.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Harman Acquires German Auto-Tech Startup Apostera
Apple Dominates Headphone Market
LG Unveils Self-Driving Concept Car ‘Omnipod’
Apple Playing Catch Up Again, After Galaxy S22 Launch
EXCLUSIVE: JB Hi Fi Rolling Out Trade In Program For Galaxy S22 As Motorola Stops Selling Direct
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seven Boss Wants Tennis Back, Prepared To Ditch Cricket
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Research Shows SmartHouse Tech Demand Surging
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Ebay Australia Launches Fulfilment Service For Vendors
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Female Gamers Overlooked In Music Stakes
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Seven West Boosts Profits, Won’t Commit To Subscription Model
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seven Boss Wants Tennis Back, Prepared To Ditch Cricket
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton has confirmed reports that he is gunning after the Australian Open broadcast rights,...
Read More