House Of Marley Launches Eco-Friendly Earbuds

By | 11 Nov 2020
Audio manufacturer House of Marley is releasing what it bills as an eco-conscious alternative to regular earbuds.

The new Champion earbuds, to release this month, are made with renewable bamboo, natural fibre composite, and recycled silicone. The packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and plastic-free, and the included braided charging cord is 99 per cent post-consumer recyclable polyester.

According to House of Marley’s Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen, the company was looking to commemorate its 10-year anniversary as an eco-conscious audio maker with a greener alternative for true wireless earbuds.

“For the Champion, we’ve taken our popular Liberate Air, a WIRED pick for ‘Most Eco-Friendly’ earbuds, and reduced the charging case by 30% to offer a sleeker, smaller design for those looking for even more portability and convenience.

“The result is a stylish and affordable option that answers the consumer demand for more environmentally conscious products,” he said.

The new earbuds will feature IPX4 waterproofing; single-button controls on each bud; eight hours of battery life between charges and an extra 20 hours with the charging case; and USB-C quick charge technology that will provide two hours of charge in 15 minutes.

They will retail for $99.95 at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

