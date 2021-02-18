HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Hitachi To Launch New Designer Series Fridges At Harvey Norman

By | 18 Feb 2021

A deal with Harvey Norman is set to see a national expansion of the Japanese Hitachi appliance brand in Australia with the introduction of new designer refrigerator models ranging in price from $1,500.

Known for their premium fridges and their unique food management design the new Designer Series range come in several form factors and will also be ranged at Bing Lee stores.

In the mid-market is an all new $3,799 ,638 litre model that comes in frosted matt white or mirror glass. Similar to the premium Hitachi models it also has an auto touch door and vacuum compartments. Also built in is an auto ice maker.

This model will be available in March 2021.

The Hitachi auto door technology allows for easy door opening with the tapping of the door sensor strip with a hand or elbow.

As soon as the strip is tapped the doors open automatically, even if the refrigerator and freezer are fully packed, the doors can be opened automatically just by touching one of two buttons located on the front panel.

Another feature rolled over from their premium models is their vacuum fresh technology that is built into the sealing draws.

Coming in October is a 641-litre model that has quick cooling and ‘Moist Vege Drawers’. This model will be available in silver or Black glass and will have Dual Sensing controls. Also built in are new freezer fans and a unique cooling zone.

The entry level model which will sell for $1,499 is the R-S38KPT 404 litre model. This is an award-winning fridge that is 600W and 1810 high. It has a moisture guard vegetable compartment, double deck food drawer and will be available in Champagne or Brilliant Black.

According to Hitachi Marketing Director Mark Beard the new range and their partnership with Harvey Norman allows the Company to “significantly” expand the Hitachi range in Australia.

“We are a Japanese Company who are well known for our refrigerator food management technology. The Hitachi Designer range is very stylish and available in some striking colours that will appeal to interior designers and people who not only want a stylish fridge but the food management that Hitachi is famous for”.

 

 

