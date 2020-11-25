HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 4K TV > Hisense Sued For Infringing Patents

Hisense Sued For Infringing Patents

25 Nov 2020
Chinese TV and appliance maker Hisense are being sued in Europe for allegedly infringing patents on components used in their TV. s

Earlier this month the Company was forced to defend the quality of their TV’s after the US Consumer Report the equivalent of Choice in Australia claimed that they can they no longer recommend televisions made by Chinese Company Hisense in light of new data that revealed that the brand has subpar reliability.

Overnight MPEG LA announced that patent owners in MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License have filed patent enforcement actions in the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Hisense Germany GmbH (“Hisense”) for infringing patents essential to the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) digital video coding standard used in mobile devices, televisions and other products.

According to the complaints, Hisense offers television products which use patent protected AVC methods without authorised licenses with the individual patent holders or a portfolio license that includes these patents offered by MPEG LA. The suits seek monetary damages and injunctions.

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms.

