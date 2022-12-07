Hisense has appointed Gideon Lui to the role of head of marketing for Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

Lui joined Hisense last year, leading digital marketing and e-commerce for the brand. As head of marketing, Lui will drive HiSense’s local marketing and communications.

“We are thrilled to promote Gideon to the role of head of marketing,” Hisense Australia managing director, Finn Zhang said.

“Since joining our team in 2021, Gideon’s knowledge and expertise has been instrumental in reinforcing Hisense’s priorities of innovation, performance, and user experience when retailing our suite of consumer electronics and home appliances.

“We look forward to harnessing his proven track record, to continue to deliver on our mission of providing Australians and Kiwis with high-quality consumer products, at attainable price points.”

Lui said he is “excited to embrace my new role and continue to evolve the ways in which we engage with current and prospective customers.”

Lui takes over from Nick Peter, who started the role in October, 2021.