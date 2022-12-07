To celebrate their long-standing partnership, Bowers & Wilkins has launched a special edition headphone alongside McLaren Automotive.

A specially-designed version of the company’s flagship Px8 wireless headphones, the Px8 McLaren Edition features brand-new 40mm Carbon Cone drive units to offer great detail, resolution, and spaciousness.

The Carbon Cone drive units in the Px8 McLaren Edition are carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ears from every point across the surface of each driver, to produce an immersive and accurate soundstage.

The Px8 uses Qualcomm’s aptX™ Adaptive wireless technology to ensure the best possible sound quality from compatible phones, tablets and computers.

It supports both USB-C and 3.5mm analogue cable connections which accompany the product in the matching carry case.

Whether using wireless or wired connections, the Px8 combines its ultra-high-performance drive unit configuration with powerful Bowers & Wilkins-developed Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to deliver top notch 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from leading streaming services.

The Px8 uses proprietary Bowers & Wilkins-optimised noise cancellation technology to effectively shut out unwanted noise – crucially, without harming musicality in the process.

Six high-performance microphones work together to deliver the best results: two measure the output of each drive unit, two react to ambient noise from the outside world and two provide outstanding voice clarity with enhanced noise suppression.

Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins has been responsible for the development of the high-performance audio systems found in McLaren’s supercars and hypercars so this headphone launch is great news for those who want to bring the McLaren in-car experience into their homes.

The new Px8 McLaren Edition, available in a Galvanic grey finish and Papaya orange highlights, can be purchased from select retailers from 7th December priced at $1,249.