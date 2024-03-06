Research has reported Samsung took home the top spot in the high-end TVs market last year, due to its QD-OLED, WOLED, miniLED LCD, and full range of large-sized TV models.

LG still commands over 50% of the OLED TV market, however Samsung is rapidly growing.

The rekindled interest in OLED TVs helped Samsung achieve a 45% market share in “premium TVs” or high-end TVs, Counterpoint Research, who recently acquired Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said.

LG is in second place with a 20% market share, TCL third (11%), Hisense fourth (11%), and Sony fifth (5%).

It wasn’t specified how a “premium TV” is defined by Counterpoint, however, previously DSCC included any TV with “advanced display technology”, such as OLED, QD-OLED, miniLED LCD, quantum dot LCD, and large-sized TVs.

Some quantum dot LCD TVs are high-end from a picture quality perspective, however, most are not, as they use edge LED backlights. And, large-sized TVs are usually more expensive, but are not always high-end in terms of picture quality.

No matter, Samsung maintained its lead in the market, with TCL and Hisense experiencing growth due to their home market in China.

Counterpoint Research said, “Premium shipments for the year decreased 1% annually but increased to 10% of the overall market helped by a surge in China, which grew by an astonishing 39% and 49% in shipments and revenues, respectively. A clear shift towards MiniLED LCD TVs by key Chinese OEMs coupled with aggressive pricing and promotions helped to drive the segment domestically.”

Additionally, in the overall TV market, Samsung also led last year (16%), followed by TCL and Hisense (11%), then LG (10%).

Measuring in revenue, last year, Samsung’s market share was 30.1%, according to research by Omdia, a market research firm.