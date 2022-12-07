HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Foxtel’s Binge Comes To Xbox

By | 7 Dec 2022

Australian gamers can finally stream content from streaming service Binge on their Xbox consoles.

Given that PlayStation 4 and 5 users have been able to access Binge since December 2021, this update is a long time coming.

“We know people have been asking for it, so I am thrilled that we can now offer Xbox users the very best of drama, lifestyle, reality, docos and movies that are available on Binge,” executive director of Binge, Alison Hurbert-Burns, said.

“And with a sizzling summer line-up including the highly anticipated post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, the biggest and best collection of WWE content, and Binge’s new Australian original comedy, Colin from Accounts, if you want the world’s best entertainment – you need Binge.”

Binge is available across both Xbox One S/X and Xbox Series S/X consoles.



