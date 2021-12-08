Here’s What Aussies Googled In 2021
Surprisingly for a sports-mad nation, we looked overseas to the NBA when Googling, with the American basketball league the most searched-for term in Australia for 2021.
In fact the top seven most-searched terms on Google were sports related, with footy, cricket and Australia’s medal tally at the Olympics among the list.
Not surprising was our reliance on Google for news searches, with tragedies in the form of Cleo Smith, Price Philip, William Tyrell, and the ongoing COVID crisis occupying our searches.
Recipe-wise, everyone wanted to make gnocchi for some reason…
Below is the list, divided into various categories. All information comes from Google.
Overall searches
NBA
AFL
Australia vs India
NRL
Euro 2021
Wimbledon
Olympic medal tally
COVID NSW
Coinspot
Prince Philip
News events
COVID NSW
Cleo Smith
QLD COVID update
Alec Baldwin
Coronavirus Victoria
William Tyrrell
Bert Newton
Christian Porter
Afghanistan
Melbourne earthquake
Aussies
Cleo Smith
Ash Barty
William Tyrell
Christian Porter
Nadia Bartel
Dominic Perrottet
Nick Kyrgios
Ariarne Titmus
Peter Bol
Melissa Caddick
Global figures
Alec Baldwin
Rita Ora
Travis Scott
Kyle Rittenhouse
Adele
Naomi Osaka
Pete Davidson
Simone Biles
Tiger Woods
Emma Raducanu
Loss
Prince Philip
Gabby Petito
Bert Newton
Brian Laundrie
Sean Lock
Michael Gudinski
Sarah Everard
Carla Zampatti
Helen McCrory
Larry King
Sport
NBA
AFL
Australia vs India
NRL
Euro 2021
Wimbledon
Olympics
Australian Open
EPL
French Open
Recipes
Gnocchi recipes
Guacamole recipe
Curried sausages recipe
Anzac biscuits recipe
Negroni recipe
Lamb shank recipe
Brussels sprouts recipes
Minestrone soup recipe
Rocky road recipe
Tzatziki recipe
‘How to…?’
How to get vaccination certificate
How to tie a tie
How to deliver uber eats
How to buy dogecoin
How to watch olympics australia
How to book COVID vaccine
How to watch euro 2021 in australia
How to link medicare to mygov
How to book pfizer vaccine
Million dollar vax how to enter
‘How to make…?’ DIY queries
How to make a face mask
How to make candles
How to make playdough
How to make a paper plane
How to make a chatterbox
How to make a website
How to make slime without glue
How to make a paper boat
How to make fake blood
How to make oxygen
Classes and lessons
Dance classes near me
Swimming lessons near me
Driving lessons
Pottery classes
Swimming classes for kids near me
Art classes near me
Guitar lessons near me
Piano lessons near me
Zumba classes near me
Glass blowing classes
Meanings and definitions
Emancipated meaning
Insurrection meaning
Gaslighting meaning
NAIDOC meaning
NFT meaning
Omicron meaning
Frigid meaning
Narcissist meaning
ROC meaning
Sedition meaning