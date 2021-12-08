Surprisingly for a sports-mad nation, we looked overseas to the NBA when Googling, with the American basketball league the most searched-for term in Australia for 2021.

In fact the top seven most-searched terms on Google were sports related, with footy, cricket and Australia’s medal tally at the Olympics among the list.

Not surprising was our reliance on Google for news searches, with tragedies in the form of Cleo Smith, Price Philip, William Tyrell, and the ongoing COVID crisis occupying our searches.

Recipe-wise, everyone wanted to make gnocchi for some reason…

Below is the list, divided into various categories. All information comes from Google.

Overall searches

NBA

AFL

Australia vs India

NRL

Euro 2021

Wimbledon

Olympic medal tally

COVID NSW

Coinspot

Prince Philip

News events

COVID NSW

Cleo Smith

QLD COVID update

Alec Baldwin

Coronavirus Victoria

William Tyrrell

Bert Newton

Christian Porter

Afghanistan

Melbourne earthquake



Aussies

Cleo Smith

Ash Barty

William Tyrell

Christian Porter

Nadia Bartel

Dominic Perrottet

Nick Kyrgios

Ariarne Titmus

Peter Bol

Melissa Caddick

Global figures

Alec Baldwin

Rita Ora

Travis Scott

Kyle Rittenhouse

Adele

Naomi Osaka

Pete Davidson

Simone Biles

Tiger Woods

Emma Raducanu

Loss

Prince Philip

Gabby Petito

Bert Newton

Brian Laundrie

Sean Lock

Michael Gudinski

Sarah Everard

Carla Zampatti

Helen McCrory

Larry King

Sport

NBA

AFL

Australia vs India

NRL

Euro 2021

Wimbledon

Olympics

Australian Open

EPL

French Open

Recipes

Gnocchi recipes

Guacamole recipe

Curried sausages recipe

Anzac biscuits recipe

Negroni recipe

Lamb shank recipe

Brussels sprouts recipes

Minestrone soup recipe

Rocky road recipe

Tzatziki recipe



‘How to…?’

How to get vaccination certificate

How to tie a tie

How to deliver uber eats

How to buy dogecoin

How to watch olympics australia

How to book COVID vaccine

How to watch euro 2021 in australia

How to link medicare to mygov

How to book pfizer vaccine

Million dollar vax how to enter

‘How to make…?’ DIY queries

How to make a face mask

How to make candles

How to make playdough

How to make a paper plane

How to make a chatterbox

How to make a website

How to make slime without glue

How to make a paper boat

How to make fake blood

How to make oxygen

Classes and lessons

Dance classes near me

Swimming lessons near me

Driving lessons

Pottery classes

Swimming classes for kids near me

Art classes near me

Guitar lessons near me

Piano lessons near me

Zumba classes near me

Glass blowing classes



Meanings and definitions

Emancipated meaning

Insurrection meaning

Gaslighting meaning

NAIDOC meaning

NFT meaning

Omicron meaning

Frigid meaning

Narcissist meaning

ROC meaning

Sedition meaning