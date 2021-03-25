HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Has Apple Tipped Its Hand On A New iPad Chip?

By | 25 Mar 2021
Code in the beta version of iOS 14.5 has hinted at a new Apple processor potentially coming to this year’s iPad Pro range.

As discovered by 9to5Mac, the beta code – released to public testers and developers – includes references to a “13G” chip, which is not found in any iOS device.

9t5Mac speculated that this “13G” is a coded reference to the manufacturer’s rumoured A14X system-on-chip processor, which is based on the A14 Bionic chip and the Apple M1 chip; this gels with a tip from Bloomberg that the new iPad Pro, predicted to launch next month, will feature a processor on par with the M1.

Speculation has been rife over this year’s iPad Pro range, with Bloomberg sources reporting that the larger 12.9-inch model will feature a mini-LED screen; both it and the 11-inch model have reportedly been testing using Thunderbolt connectors.

Apple is also predicted to release AirTags tracking tiles this year, alongside other products including updated Apple Watches, Mac computers, and the iPhone 13.

