Family retailer, Harvey Norman is a big sponsorship investor, from NRL to AFL and it appears porn stars such as Renee Gracie who trades her capabilities on Adult site RedTube and her porn video’s on “OnlyFans”.

What’s not known is who approved the Gracie deal Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page or flamboyant Chairman Gerry Harvey.

The Daily Telegraph claims Gracie earns more than $25,000 a week after quitting her career as a racing driver to become a porn star which is more than what most Harvey Norman employees earn in a month.

Australia’s first full-time female Supercars driver will make a comeback in 2021 by self-funding her own race team which in the past has been sponsored by the big CE, appliance, and furniture retailers.

The rub off for Harvey Norman whose branding was plastered all over the front chest of the porn star is that this woman knows how to get attention.

One minute she is selling sex videos on the “OnlyFans” website, now she wants to come out of racing retirement to get back into the push and shove of V8 motor racing.

“I can now afford to go racing without worrying about crashing the car. I can do it and afford to do it. I can go racing and not have to worry about a budget” she said.

While the Harvey Norman sponsorship was for her prior run at motor racing it’s not known whether Gerry will put up the dollars to sponsor his logo spread across a porn star who is currently pulling the eyeballs on social media.

A viral sensation she has trended No.1 on adult site RedTube, Gracie said she would challenge any racing organisation that attempted to ban her from racing because she is a porn star.

Gracie has not rule out a return to Bathurst – the race that made her famous – but said racing a Supercar was unlikely. Gracie drove in an all-female entry in 2015 that was famously described as the “Pussy Wagon” by Holden star Dave Reynolds.