The results released for Harvey Norman show a solid double-digit slide in profits and dividends for 2023’s fiscal year (FY), which did meet its June guidance.

The retailer did beat its expected full-year profit of $539.52 million, but its overall group sales marginally weakened to $9.2 billion.

For the 2023 FY, the white goods and homewares retailer recorded a profit before tax of $776 million, a reduction of roughly $680.2 million or 32% apart from the impact of property revaluations, which should be between $637 million and $704 million.

Additionally, their total profits were $4.28 billion overall business segments, including company-operated stores, which dropped by 5.1% or $230.46 million, while franchising sales were also down to $6.42 billion from $6.75 billion. All of these results were consistent with market expectations.

A segment that did not meet expectations was the franchising operations margin segment, which rose to 5.82% from the projected 8% and additionally, net profit did poorly by plummeting to $546.8 million from $811.5 million a year ago.

It was more bad news for Harvey Norman concerning their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation which fell 21.3% or $1.13 billion from $1.43 billion a year ago but still not as bad as the forecasted 25.2% drop the market thought was coming.

As for the balance sheet, the retailer was held secure by a firm freehold property portfolio equaling $4.05 billion, which blew past $4 billion for the first time in Harvey Norman’s history.

Harvey Norman disclosed sales transactions in franchised storefronts in Australia dropped by 4.9%, and franchisee sales in the second half plunged by 12.3% compared to a previous period of repressed demand during pandemic lockdowns.

In sharp contrast, their Malaysian stores posted positive sales growth aided by new stores opening, which led to overall sales increasing to 0.6%, whereas equivalent store sales are down 5.7%.

The white goods and homewares retailer also says it will continue its Malaysian expansion plan by opening 80 stores by the end of 2028, adding to their already 30 stores.

During the last couple of years, Harvey Norman profited with strong sales and profits during the pandemic when consumers needed office supplies and furnishings for their home offices during lockdown.

Down 33% from last year’s payout, executive chairman Gerry Harvey announced a final dividend of 12¢ per share to be paid on November 13, taking the year to 25¢, less than the 37.5¢ paid in 2022 and not meeting market projections of 23.8¢.

As one of the remaining leading retailers to share its financial results, the morning trade saw share prices surge up to 2% to $3.92 despite sinking profits.