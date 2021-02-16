HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Harvey Norman Now Stocking Entry-Level Oppo Smartphones

By | 16 Feb 2021
Chinese smartphone marker Oppo is now being flogged in Harvey Norman, less than a year after the retailer dumped the top-end Oppo 5G model from its range.

The retail agreement will see Harvey Norman stores stock Oppo smartphones nationwide, including two of its recently launched affordable models, the $239 Oppo A15 and the $299 Oppo A53.

The sub-$300 phones are already available for purchase on Harvey Norman’s website.

To mark the launch the partnership, Oppo is offering a gift with purchase promotion on the sale of stock in Harvey Norman.

Every Oppo device purchased will be bundled with a pair of Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Earphones.

The new retail deal with Harvey Norman is Oppo’s latest push into the local market. According to Telsyte, Oppo expanded its Android market share to 10 per cent in 2020 and it is Australia’s third largest smartphone brand according to sales.

Channel News reported in May last year that Oppo’s Reno 5G smartphone was pulled from shelves in Optus and Harvey Norman via a massive clearance sale.

The 5G device was labelled a flop and was discounted from $1499 down to $599.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
