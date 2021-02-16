Apple is offering free repairs to Apple Watches that won’t charge even after the latest watchOS update.

The manufacturer said that a “very small number” of Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE devices running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are experiencing the issue, which prevents them from charging after entering Power Reserve.

“To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes.

“If your Apple Watch still won’t charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it’s eligible for free repair,” said Apple in a support document.

The company has released the watchOS 7.3.1 update, which it says will fix the issue in other Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch SE devices.