HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Offers Free Repairs For Non-Charging Watches

Apple Offers Free Repairs For Non-Charging Watches

By | 16 Feb 2021
,

Apple is offering free repairs to Apple Watches that won’t charge even after the latest watchOS update.

The manufacturer said that a “very small number” of Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE devices running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are experiencing the issue, which prevents them from charging after entering Power Reserve.

“To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes.

“If your Apple Watch still won’t charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it’s eligible for free repair,” said Apple in a support document.

The company has released the watchOS 7.3.1 update, which it says will fix the issue in other Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch SE devices.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple, Samsung & Huawei Race To Launch New Foldable Smartphones
Apple AirTags, New iPad Pro Tipped To Launch In March
Apple, Samsung Bought One Fifth Of 2020’s Semiconductors
Judge Rejects Lawsuit Claiming Siri Eavesdrops On Private Conversations
EU Slaps Apple Wrist
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG 2021 TV Range Revealed Mix Of OLED, QNED, MiniLED & Nano Cell, The Question Is How Do You Sell It
Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
Netflix Number One On Both Sides Of The Tasman
Latest News Netflix
/
February 16, 2021
/
breville logo
Breville Profits Up 29.2% to $64.2m, Dividends Slashed
Breville Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
Harvey Norman Now Stocking Entry-Level Oppo Smartphones
Harvey Norman Latest News Oppo
/
February 16, 2021
/
Will Aussies Pay More For NBN Next Year?
Latest News NBN NBN Co
/
February 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG 2021 TV Range Revealed Mix Of OLED, QNED, MiniLED & Nano Cell, The Question Is How Do You Sell It
Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Later this month Samsung is set to release their 2021 TV range which many in the industry expected to be...
Read More