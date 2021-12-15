HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Harvey Norman Jumps On Ducati Scooters As Demand Soars

By | 15 Dec 2021

Australians have taken to electric scooters, with Harvey Norman now selling the leading European Ducati range supplied by the IQU Group, Ducati scooters are already being sold by The Good Guys.

This new generation of European developed connected vehicles is proving popular for retailers who are seeing growth from mobility devices that were not in their offering two years ago.The Ducati models are now available at Harvey Norman online.

The latest addition to the Ducati line is the evolution of the PRO-I Plus  which was the best-selling product in its range in 2020.

Popular with the Ducati range is the integrated app, entirely designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company for the mobility industry known all over the world and part of the Volkswagen Group like Ducati.

The app is designed as a real “virtual garage” where multiple Ducati Urban e-Mobility products can be registered and where technical assistance services can be accessed, even in real time via WhatsApp chat.

Available on Google Play and the App Store, from the app it will be possible to stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as the battery charge level, the distance travelled and the last known position of the vehicle.

The PRO-I EVO has been described as the ideal vehicle for getting around the city thanks to a more powerful 350W motor – which makes it even more responsive when starting and more effective uphill – a 280 Wh battery and a colour LED display. The powerful LED lights offer safety at night and in situations of reduced visibility.

The scooter is light and compact. It can be closed without any effort due to new and improved easy-folding system, which makes it easy to use combined with public and private transport.

The renewed locking system features an anti-vibration mechanism that makes the scooter even safer and more resistant.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
