HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Harvey Norman Gets Million In Government COVID-19 Handouts

Harvey Norman Gets Million In Government COVID-19 Handouts

By | 13 Apr 2020
, , ,

Harvey Norman has been handed a massive NZ$12.7 million in Government handouts following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The New Zealand Government has also handed out millions to Noel Leeming NZ12.09M, Kmart, $11.9M, Target NZ$63,266,40 while JB Hi Fi who has several closed stores in New Zealand has got no Government handouts.

According to data on the Ministry of Social Development’s web site the New Zealand Warehouse Group was paid almost NZ $52 million one of the largest payments to a retail group.

the money was claimed to support more than 8500 workers.

In the case of Harvey Norman, the $12.7M was paid to support 1,850 workers, Kmart, 2077 workers, Target 9 and Noel Leeming, 1833 workers.

At this stage it’s not known whether JB Hi Fi is supporting their workers instead of claiming a Government handout.

Recently Harvey Norman told the ASX that they were not going to pay $148M in dividends and that executive pay was set to be cut by 20%. Katie Page the CEO was set to see her $3.5M salary cut by around $59,000 for the three months, she will now only take home $233,280 a month before tax.

Harvey Norman CEO, Katie Page

Other Harvey Norman executives earning over $2.5M a year in salary packages are set to salary cuts of less than $40K.

Meanwhile shareholders are going to have to go without any handouts from the big CE and appliance retailer.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
CE Retailers Shift Stock As After Easter Uncertainty Takes Hold
COVID-19, Sales Surge CE Retailers Close CBD Shops Some Doing Better Than Others
New GFK COVID-19 Service But Don’t Bank On Accurate OZ Data
Has Harvey Norman Revenues Started To Slump? Their Shares Have
Harvey Norman Shares Thumped, Directors Salaries Cut, Dividends Revoked
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is Kogan Set To Top The NSW COVID-19 Name & Shame List
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
April 13, 2020
/
CE Retailers Shift Stock As After Easter Uncertainty Takes Hold
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Distributors
/
April 13, 2020
/
Key Telstra 5G Supplier Involved In Sex Scandal
Brands Latest News Telstra
/
April 12, 2020
/
Google Sneaks In ‘Duplex” To Call Closed Restaurants
Accessories Brands Google
/
April 11, 2020
/
Cloud, Smartphone Sales Boom As Asia–Tech Rises, Post-Virus
Brands Communication Content
/
April 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is Kogan Set To Top The NSW COVID-19 Name & Shame List
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
April 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Is Kogan set to make the COVID-19 name and shame list after they were caught out price gouging goods including...
Read More