By | 21 Feb 2022

Harvey Norman has been told to stop running an TV advertisment after the Company was dobbed in by a driving instructor who claimed the Australian retailers was promoting “bad driving practises”.

The road safety authority in Northern Ireland agreed and the advertisment was pulled from air.

The TV spot was being run to air to promote Harvey Normans’s Irish mattresses.

The commercial kicked off with an aerial view of a Harvey Norman delivery truck driving on an Irish country road.

After the truck rounded a wide bend it was shown driving over a single white centre line.

The complainant considered that the advertising was promoting a dangerous driving manoeuvre by showing the truck drive over a continuous white line.

The ASAI Executive also sought an opinion from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) on the advertisement.

The RSA advised that the truck was travelling over the white line, which was contrary to the rules of the road and posed a potential danger to oncoming road users.

The ASAI instructed Harvey Norman that the advertisement should not appear in its current form again.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
