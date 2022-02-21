HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
House Of Marley Rolling Stone Best Sustainable Speakers

By | 21 Feb 2022

Rolling Stone magazine have been named House Of Marley’s Get Together Duo their Best Sustainable Speakers for 2022, saying they prove, “You can make great speakers without impacting the planet,” and adding they get the editors’ “seal of approval”.

Made from bamboo, recycled cotton and hemp, the respected magazine say the speakers “not only leave a light eco-footprint, but create a unique, stylish look.”

Designed to be moved, the Duo includes a powered left speaker and a portable right speaker with 20 hours of battery life, so you can take a speaker into another room or outside without interfering with your tunes if you’re in the moment.

Sustainability and basic ease of use were priorities here, as well as epic sound quality, which earned them the Rolling Stone award, with a deep, rich audio output coming to the fore.



