Aussie Broadband enjoyed an impressive run in the second half of last year, pushing their NBN broadband market share over 5 per cent, and increasing its mobile customers by 70 per cent, year-on-year.

Aussie Broadband added 58,579 residential broadband services during the six months, 10,017 new business customers (up 67 per cent), and now holds 5.66 per cent of NBN market share, up from 4.23 per cent the year prior.

The company posted revenue of $229.3 million, an increase of 46 per cent year-on-year, with EBITDA of $9.1 million.

With 494,803 broadband services active by the end of December, it seems safe to say the Aussie provider would have pushed past the 500,000 customers mark since.

“It’s been another year of growth for Aussie, and I am extremely proud of the work the whole team has put in to create some great half-year results,” said Managing Director Phill Britt.

“The year started with a huge amount of uncertainty due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our growth in broadband services, for both residential and business segments,remained consistently strong.

“We continued the fibre roll out with 63 sites complete at 31 December 2021; the remainder of thesites will be connected by end of FY22 when 1200km of Aussie fibre will be in the ground.

“A huge ‘thank you’ goes out to the entire Aussie team who continue to kick goals.”

Marketing expenses were $16.4 million, with an additional $8 million provided in promotional discounts “to drive broadband and mobile growth, along with mobile retention during the network migration.”

These expenses and free-month offers also hit short-term EBITDA. Aussie Broadband notes, however, they are “driving better than expected volume growth.”

Aussie Broadband’s share are up 5.22 per cent, as of 2:40pm, Monday.