Harris Scarfe has launched its first Home Store in Tasmania.

The new store, at the Cambridge Park Home Centre, about 10km out of Hobart, will create 24 jobs and will offer electrical, homewares, and manchester.

It marks the fifth brick-and-mortar Harris Scarfe outlet in the state. The new outlet was launched by Harris Scarfe ambassador Giaan Rooney yesterday morning (see above), with free coffee, breakfast, and giveaways.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing to expand the Harris Scarfe bricks and mortar footprint and welcoming the latest Home store in Cambridge,” said Harris Scarfe CEO, Graham Dean.

“This is our fifth Harris Scarfe store in Tasmania and will provide even more customers access to quality brands at excellent prices and our renowned customer service.

“The strategy and strong team we have in place continues to showcase our commitment to customers and is a fantastic step for the business to continue expanding our network in Australia, with plans of more stores to come.”