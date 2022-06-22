Amazon has unveiled its latest employee, Proteus, who is adept at lifting and shifting large carts throughout its warehouses. He also happens to be the company’s first fully autonomous mobile robot.

Past robots used in the warehouse had to be kept in caged areas separate from employees. As Amazon notes, “historically, it’s been difficult to safely incorporate robotics in the same physical space as people.”

Proteus can move safely around human workers, in a way that is “smart, safe, and collaborative.”

Amazon explains: “Proteus autonomously moves through our facilities using advanced safety, perception, and navigation technology developed by Amazon. The robot was built to be automatically directed to perform its work and move around employees—meaning it has no need to be confined to restricted areas.

“It can operate in a manner that augments simple, safe interaction between technology and people—opening up a broader range of possible uses to help our employees—such as the lifting and movement of GoCarts, the non-automated, wheeled transports used to move packages through our facilities.”

Although Amazon has been using robotic in its warehouses since 2012, this marks a huge breakthrough.