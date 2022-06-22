HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Presents “First Fully Autonomous Mobile Robot”

Amazon Presents “First Fully Autonomous Mobile Robot”

By | 22 Jun 2022

Amazon has unveiled its latest employee, Proteus, who is adept at lifting and shifting large carts throughout its warehouses. He also happens to be the company’s first fully autonomous mobile robot.

Past robots used in the warehouse had to be kept in caged areas separate from employees. As Amazon notes, “historically, it’s been difficult to safely incorporate robotics in the same physical space as people.”

Proteus can move safely around human workers, in a way that is “smart, safe, and collaborative.”

Amazon explains: “Proteus autonomously moves through our facilities using advanced safety, perception, and navigation technology developed by Amazon. The robot was built to be automatically directed to perform its work and move around employees—meaning it has no need to be confined to restricted areas.

“It can operate in a manner that augments simple, safe interaction between technology and people—opening up a broader range of possible uses to help our employees—such as the lifting and movement of GoCarts, the non-automated, wheeled transports used to move packages through our facilities.”

Although Amazon has been using robotic in its warehouses since 2012, this marks a huge breakthrough.

 

 

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
The Obamas Leave Spotify For Amazon
Amazon Running Out Of Prospective Workers
Amazon Announce Date For Prime Day
Apple Named Most Valuable Brand In World, Over Amazon
Amazon Outage Affects Consumers Worldwide, Indicates Growing Issue
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SteelSeries Release Fastest Keyboards In The World
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Zip Stocks Hit Six-Year Low, Down 94%
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Drag Artists & Trangender Set To Spearhead New Hair Care Range
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Harris Scarfe Home Launches In Tasmania
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Microsoft Entices Children To Use Edge With Minecraft
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SteelSeries Release Fastest Keyboards In The World
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
SteelSeries have unveiled two new keyboards that the company say offer the fastest response time in the world. The SteelSeries...
Read More