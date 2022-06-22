Microsoft are seemingly encouraging a younger audience to use their Edge web browser with new incentives built into one of the worlds most popular games – Minecraft.

The company has always done their best to encourage users to steer away from Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for their Edge web browser, and until recently, Internet Explorer.

However now, the company are looking to reward those who use the browser and Bing search engine with ‘Minecoins’, which can be used to ad mods and other custom content to the Bedrock version of the game, which is typically more popular with younger audiences due to lower system requirements compared to the Java edition.

Microsoft have used gaming and other rewards to entice users to use their browsers and search engines in the past, with a rewards program where users could exchange earned points for Xbox gift cards, Games Pass Ultimate subscriptions and more, including Minecraft content.

However, the targeting of children raises the moral dilemma of collecting data from children. Edge and Bing are free to use platforms, but as all search engines and browsers do, they collect your data for advertising purposes. With this tactic, the company is directly targeting the data of a younger audience.

Despite this, the company is unlikely to have ill intentions, and are just looking to expand their user base. In fact, Microsoft are looking to reward users for their data.

It is worth noting however, that Bing is a browser commonly used for finding explicit and adult content, so parents should establish filters and parental settings, as well as turning off data sync if you would like your data protected.