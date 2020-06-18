HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Harman Kardon Release NEO Waterproof Speaker In Oz

Harman Kardon Release NEO Waterproof Speaker In Oz

By | 18 Jun 2020
,

HARMAN and Samsung-owned audio subsidiary, Harman Kardon, has launched its new premium portable Bluetooth speaker ‘NEO’ in Australia, featuring a compact a waterproof design for A$169.95.

The NEO is available to purchase in a variety of colours from Harman’s AU website, which the company says is available for “a limited time only” as stocks last.

The product forms part of its award-winning lineup of speakers from within its Icons Collection.

The palm-sized device includes a durable strap and is IPX7 Waterproof.

With ten hours of battery life, the speaker also caters to phone calls with ‘Echo-cancelling’ pledging crystal clarity.

“Where the Citation range is the perfect system for your home, the compact NEO is the perfect travel or home office companion with 2 colours to fit every household, music lover and adventurer,” states HARMAN AUNZ Brand Activation Director, Marcus Fry.

[Harman Kardon ANZ]

, , , , , , ,
