Kogan-Backed eStore Expands Oz Robotic Fulfilment Centres

eStore Logistics – an online logistics company backed by Kogan.com founder Ruslan Kogan – has reportedly invested $40 million in expanding its local robotic fulfilment centres for faster deliveries.

According to AFR, the company’s two-year $40 million investment will seek to double its capacity, from around 105,000 orders a day to 200,000 (increase from 35,000 sqm to 70,000 sqm).

The company is reportedly opening two cutting-edge fulfilment centres in Melbourne, employing AI-powered robotics to accelerate order deliveries – many including ‘same day’ delivery with orders as late as 4pm.

eStore Logistics is said to deliver over 20 million online orders annually for customers as Myer, David Jones and Kogan.com.

The news follows a boom in online shopping from home-bound consumers during the COVID19 pandemic, with many market commentators expecting a lasting preference to e-commerce for years to come.

AFR states the second of eStore Logistics’ fulfilment centres will open in August, and will be larger than Melbourne Cricket Ground (26,000 sqm).

More than 200 AI-enabled robots are said to be in operation within the next 24 months.