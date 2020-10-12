Harman Kardon, now partnering with Korean giant Samsung, has added a $799 soundbar to its Citation Series range.

The Harman Kardon MultiBeam 700, available now at Harvey Norman in Australia, combines an LCD display, MultiBeam™ Technology and seven-speaker drivers for immersive surround sound.

The MultiBeam shares 700 shares the sonic technology other speakers in Harman’s Citation range and it is engineered to be used in conjunction with the Harman Kardon ecosystem.

It also offers one HDMI ARC, one Aux and one Optical input, while the Wi-Fi signals are handled by built-in 5G and 2.4G transmitters.

The soundbar can be paired with the Citation Sub S, a smaller, wireless subwoofer which projects sound without compromising on the audio quality, says Harman,

“Powered by WiSA Technology, these two devices together with Citation Surround and/or Citation Towers, deliver low latency, wireless HD home cinema experience,” the company said in a release.

The MultiBeam 700 has AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, along with Google Assistant.

“We’re excited to be expanding the Harman Kardon Citation Series with the MultiBeam™ 700. We’re certain that customers will love this more compact soundbar with its premium design and smart features. Love being home and have a cinematic experience like no other.” said Marcus Fry, Country Manager of AUNZ at Harman.

The Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700 is available now and sells for $799.95 RRP at Harman’s online site and at Harvey Norman.