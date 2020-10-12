HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Huawei Mate40 To Launch October 22

By | 12 Oct 2020
After its Mate30 flopped in the Australian market, Chinese phone maker Huawei is set to have another crack at getting consumers interested in its new Mate40, which is devoid of key Android apps.

Set to be revealed on October 22, the Mate40 range – tipped to include at least a standard and a Pro model – will run without Google support, and according to The Verge could be the last generation to include its Kirin chipset due to trade pressure from the US.

According to rumours, the Mate40 could run on Huawei’s in-house HarmonyOS operating system, launched as a competitor to Android after the Trump administration’s trade sanctions effectively killed Google’s OS on Huawei devices.

Leaks suggest that the Mate40 will feature a similar design to this year’s P40 Pro series, including a curved OLED display with cutout selfie camera. Promotional videos also indicate it will support 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging.

Huawei, whose products are still being sold at JB Hi-Fi and via a network of new company-owned stores, recently also launched notebooks in Australia despite the security risks.

The Mate40 is not expected to release globally until 2021.

