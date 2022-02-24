HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Half Of Australians Hit Mobile Data Limit: Finder

By | 24 Feb 2022

Every day tasks are using more and more mobile data, with new research from Finder showing that 46 per cent of Australians are hitting their mobile data allowance each month.

This is despite the average data plan being 60GB a month.

The research also found that 23 per cent are unaware of how much data is included in their plan.

In the June 2021 quarter, Aussies used 9.8 million terabytes of data, up 16 per cent — or 1.6TB — in just one year.

“It’s worrying how many Australians don’t know how much data is included in their plan,” says Finder’s Angus Kidman.

“That suggests they haven’t reviewed it in a while and there’s probably a better deal out there.

“Most telcos have an app where you can see how much is included in your plan, and how much you’ve used as the month goes on.

“If you’re regularly going over your data cap and paying excess data charges, it’s time for a new plan with more data.

“Make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi when you’re at home. Don’t waste mobile data when you could be using unlimited broadband instead.”



