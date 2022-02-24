HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Connected Household Devices Increased 12X In Just 3 Years

Connected Household Devices Increased 12X In Just 3 Years

By | 24 Feb 2022

A good internet connection is clearly paramount in the modern household, with a new report revealing that the number of unique connected devices in American households has increased 12X since 2018, to over a billion.

This is according to Comcast’s just-released 2021 WiFi Trends Report.

Despite the work-from-home rush that has dominated the last few years, smartphones are still by far the most connected devices in American households, with nearly 347 million connected, making up almost one-third of total connected devices.

Health is the fastest growing device category, with more than 49 million smartwatches and fitness trackers connected in 2021, a 39X increase.

Peloton drove the rise of connected exercise equipment during the pandemic, with nearly 841,000 pieces connected, a more than 93X increase.

None of this shows any signs of slowing. 72 percent of Americans plan to purchase additional connected devices for their home in the next 12 months.

 

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Slack, Peloton Outages, All Signs Point To AWS
Dodgy Peloton Caught Flogging ‘Rust Bucket’ Bikes
Peloton’s New CEO To Upend Pricing Structure
Peloton Moves Into Gaming
Peloton Accused Of Bullying Competitors
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine Boss Signals “Record Result” In Full Year Guidance
Latest News
/
February 24, 2022
/
Siri Goes Gender Neutral
Latest News
/
February 24, 2022
/
Google Pixel 7 Render Leaked
Latest News
/
February 24, 2022
/
TPG: Revenue Rises, Profits Plummet
Latest News TPG
/
February 24, 2022
/
Half Of Australians Hit Mobile Data Limit: Finder
Latest News
/
February 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine Boss Signals “Record Result” In Full Year Guidance
Latest News
/
February 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Nine Entertainment has raised its full-year guidance as CEO Mike Sneesby points to “what would be a record result for...
Read More