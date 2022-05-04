Users of popular LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have been told that their location data may have been sold, thanks to a privacy flaw with the apps advertising networks.

According to the Wall Street Journal, issues with their advertising networks between 2017 and 2020 allowed third parties were able to purchase location data without user knowledge. They also say historical data that goes further back may be available, however, the app cut off location data collection to ad networks in 2020.

While advertisers buying location data of app users is not uncommon, it holds a particular risk for the LGBTQ+ community due to outdated laws in some countries and bigotry. As pointed out by the WSJ, a US Catholic Official was outed as a user of the app last year. Furthermore, users in countries that have outlawed homosexuality, or those whose living situations, social lives and safety could be jeopardized by being outed as part of the LGBTQ+ community may be put in danger of prosecution and/or violence.

In response to the WSJ report, Grindr VP of Communications Patrick Lenihan has claimed that the issue is “old news” and say that the former is victimizing their userbase.

“Victimizing LGBTQ+ people is despicable, sadly it still happens all the time,” he said.

“The Wall Street Journal has run a sensationalized story about the historical vulnerabilities in the adtech ecosystem that were improperly exploited to allegedly obtain data from some of Grindr’s former ad partners. The issues with adtech are real, unfortunately the WSJ is using scare tactics in a ploy for clicks.”

He goes on to strongly express that user privacy and safety is at the top of the company’s concerns, and that the sharing of data is something they take very seriously.

“Our users value privacy, and we continue to put our users’ needs first. The issues threatening the LGBTQ+ community are real – issues like homophobia, prejudice, and state sponsored surveillance and violence, among others. Protecting privacy and protecting the LGBTQ+ community is and must be an ongoing effort for all of us.”