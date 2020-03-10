HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Govt. Agencies Warned To Expect IT Gear Shortages

Govt. Agencies Warned To Expect IT Gear Shortages

By | 10 Mar 2020
, , , ,

CANBERRA:  The Australian Government has warned agencies they are likely to face lengthy delays in acquiring new IT gear, due to the growing onset of the coronavirus.

The government-based Digital Transformation Agency (DTA)  has told the agencies to expect interruptions to manufacturing of hardware products, with closures of factories and suspension of cargo movements.

According to a spokesperson: “The DTA has been informed that there may be interruptions to manufacturing of hardware products, with closures of factories and suspension of cargo movements due to the impact of the coronavirus … agencies are advised to factor this into procurement cycles.”

The New Zealand Government has also issued a similar warning and urged government agencies to limit their demand for IT hardware to “urgent and planned activity”.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Will The Weak Aussie Dollar Hike Consumer Prices?
Remote Workers Offered Aldi Deals As Coronavirus Takes Hold
Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus
US Tech Giants Moving Out Of China
Big CE & Applice Brands In Middle Of OZ Coronavirus Epicentre
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra’s New Elite Active 75t Earbuds Launch In Oz
Headphones Buds Jabra Latest News
/
March 10, 2020
/
Telstra In New Bid To Abandon $270m/Year NBN Voice Contract
Communication Content Industry
/
March 10, 2020
/
Will The Weak Aussie Dollar Hike Consumer Prices?
Latest News Retailers
/
March 10, 2020
/
Bauhn’s 4K Ultra HD Android TV Now Available in Oz For Under $700
Aldi Latest News SmartTV
/
March 10, 2020
/
telstra air
BREAKING NEWS:Telstra Wins In Battle With Councils Sting In The Tail Result
Advertising eBusiness Latest News
/
March 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra’s New Elite Active 75t Earbuds Launch In Oz
Headphones Buds Jabra Latest News
/
March 10, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Jabra’s newest model of wireless in-ear headphones – the Elite Active 75t – are now available in Australia, for $329....
Read More