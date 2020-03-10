Bauhn’s 4K Ultra HD Android TV Now Available in Oz For Under $700

From the 14th of March Aldi will be selling Bauhn’s 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android TV for just $699.

This high-value product has QLED and HDR technology and a resolution of 3840 x 2160, producing a hyper, real-life picture with vibrant colours.

If you’re unfamiliar with the above abbreviations, ‘QLED’ stands for ‘Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode’, which uses an advanced backlit quantum dot layer of film to produce a bright and more striking picture. ‘HDR’, meanwhile, refers to ‘High Dynamic Range’, a software-driven technology that enhances contrast.

As a smart TV it is installed with the latest Android TV software, meaning you have access to the apps on the Google Play store. For faster access, you can control Netflix and Youtube through the remote control, and other streaming services can be downloaded through Google Play.

The TV also comes with Google Assistant built in, allowing for voice control over the device.

According to Bauhn, the bezel on the 4K Ultra is the slimmest the company has ever done on a TV model, thereby maximising the possible screen space.

The TV has four HDMI ports, one ethernet port, three USB ports, one RF port, one optical port and one AV.