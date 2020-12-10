The GoPro App has been given an overhauled design, with new and improved features such as simplified features and a ‘mural’ which displays your best content in one place.

The action camera company also revealed it will soon release a new Smart Remote for its current line-up of GoPros.

Among the app updates is Mural, which is a customisable wall of your favourite photos and videos which sits on the opening screen.

It is available today on the GoPro Android or iOS app.

The company will also implement firmware updates including 30% faster offload speeds and “other features that improve the overall user experience”, GoPro says.

GoPro today introduced the GoPro Smart Remote, which is set to replace its existing remote, and a more detailed launch is slated for December 17.

There aren’t a lot of details about the remote other than the fact it will work with the Hero 9 Black, 8 Black and Max cameras.

It will be available for purchase from Dec 17 in America, however other countries will have to wait until after Christmas for its February 21 release.