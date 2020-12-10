HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Rolls Out Fire TV Revamp

Amazon Rolls Out Fire TV Revamp

By | 10 Dec 2020
,

Amazon is today rolling out the new Fire TV user interface to its latest generation of streaming sticks.

Dubbed the “new Fire TV experience”, the redesign sees user profiles come to Fire TV for the first time. Customers can create up to six profiles per household, which support personalised recommendations, viewing histories, watch lists, and settings. Users can also create restricted kids’ profiles that can only access family-friendly content.

Alexa has been more tightly integrated into the experience, with improved voice commands that allow jumping between destinations such as Live TV and News, as well as switching profiles using Alexa voice recognition.

Other new features include a revamped main menu, where users can scroll over apps to see content previews and jump into shows on supported streaming services, as well as the “Find” experience which offers browsing by category and genre.

The new Fire TV experience is launching on 2020’s Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite, and will come to other Fire TV devices starting in 2021.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Picks Melbourne To House New Datacentre
Pandemic Shopping Trends 2020: What Aussies Bought On Amazon This Year
Harris Technology Tries To Make An ASX Comeback After Being Flogged By Officeworks
Politicians Urge Amazon’s Jeff Bezos To Raise Wages & Pay More Tax
Amazon Ready For Record Christmas Sales After Blockbuster Black Friday
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Brings MicroLED To Consumer TVs
Latest News Samsung
/
December 10, 2020
/
BREAKING: Sony Snaps Up Anime Streaming Giant For $1.58bn
Latest News Sony
/
December 10, 2020
/
GoPro Launches Smart Remote As App Gets Fancy Makeover
GoPro Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/
COVID-19 Broadband Boosts Lifted Video Streaming Performance
Coronavirus Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy S21 Video Revealed
Latest News Samsung
/
December 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Brings MicroLED To Consumer TVs
Latest News Samsung
/
December 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung is bringing microLED TVs to the consumer market with a new 110” model. Following on from its 2018 microLED...
Read More