Amazon is today rolling out the new Fire TV user interface to its latest generation of streaming sticks.

Dubbed the “new Fire TV experience”, the redesign sees user profiles come to Fire TV for the first time. Customers can create up to six profiles per household, which support personalised recommendations, viewing histories, watch lists, and settings. Users can also create restricted kids’ profiles that can only access family-friendly content.

Alexa has been more tightly integrated into the experience, with improved voice commands that allow jumping between destinations such as Live TV and News, as well as switching profiles using Alexa voice recognition.

Other new features include a revamped main menu, where users can scroll over apps to see content previews and jump into shows on supported streaming services, as well as the “Find” experience which offers browsing by category and genre.

The new Fire TV experience is launching on 2020’s Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite, and will come to other Fire TV devices starting in 2021.