Alphabet’s Google has vowed not to use health data from Fitbit users to present ads, as the tech giant seeks to appease EU concerns and close acquisition of the wearables company.

Google continues to remain in the process of purchasing Fitbit in a reported US$2.1 billion agreement – a deal meant with mixed feelings from investors.

Some investors remain wary that the deal will close, citing data-privacy concerns from EU regulators and US Justice Department officials.

Reported by Reuters, a Google spokesperson has affirmed “Fitbit device data won’t be used for advertising.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers’ expectations that FItbit device data won’t be used for advertising,” said Google in an email Reuters.

Google first announced it was set to acquire Fitbit in November 2019.

“This deal is about devices, not data,” continued Fitbit’s email to Reuters.

According to a New York Post report, the acquisition has drawn the attention of a US Department of Justice probe, which is concerned about Google’s handling of sensitive health information collected by Fitbit devices.