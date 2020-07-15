HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Google Vows Fitbit Data Privacy Amid Govt Probe

Google Vows Fitbit Data Privacy Amid Govt Probe

By | 15 Jul 2020
, , ,

Alphabet’s Google has vowed not to use health data from Fitbit users to present ads, as the tech giant seeks to appease EU concerns and close acquisition of the wearables company.

Google continues to remain in the process of purchasing Fitbit in a reported US$2.1 billion agreement – a deal meant with mixed feelings from investors.

Some investors remain wary that the deal will close, citing data-privacy concerns from EU regulators and US Justice Department officials.

Reported by Reuters, a Google spokesperson has affirmed “Fitbit device data won’t be used for advertising.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers’ expectations that FItbit device data won’t be used for advertising,” said Google in an email Reuters.

Fitbit Versa smartwatch fitness tracker wearables

Google first announced it was set to acquire Fitbit in November 2019.

“This deal is about devices, not data,” continued Fitbit’s email to Reuters.

According to a New York Post report, the acquisition has drawn the attention of a US Department of Justice probe, which is concerned about Google’s handling of sensitive health information collected by Fitbit devices.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Leaks Pixel 4a On Own Website
Google ‘Play Pass’ Game Subscription Comes To Oz
AFL & Google Extend Partnership For 3 More Seasons
Apple Fails To Materialize As Sonos Buyer, Google Reveals New Competitor
New High Speed Video Format Set To Save Streaming Costs While Delivering Fast 8K
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JAM Audio’s High-Value TWS Athlete & TWS Exec Earbuds Coming Soon
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
July 15, 2020
/
Afterpay Inks Apple Pay, Google Pay Deal In Credit Card War
Industry Latest News
/
July 15, 2020
/
Google Leaks Pixel 4a On Own Website
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 15, 2020
/
VIC COVID Cases Wipe June’s Gains In Consumer Sentiment
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 15, 2020
/
Up To 50% Off Dyson, Breville & Other CE Brands At Big W
BIG W Latest News Promotion
/
July 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JAM Audio’s High-Value TWS Athlete & TWS Exec Earbuds Coming Soon
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
July 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Jam Audio has unveiled two new earbuds – the TWS Athlete ($99) and TWS Exec ($119) – which will be...
Read More