Jam Audio has unveiled two new earbuds – the TWS Athlete ($99) and TWS Exec ($119) – which will be hitting JB HI-FI’s shelves shortly.

“Featuring our first ear hook design as well as our first stem design, we are excited to expand our true wireless family with the TWS Athlete and TWS Exec by offering an affordable true wireless option for both athletes and professionals,” said John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronics Sales.

“We know that fit is key when it comes to true wireless listening and we have listened to our customers by offering two new fit options for the budget-friendly listener who is not looking to compromise style or sacrifice functionality.”

The TWS Athlete features an ultra-flexible ergonomic ear-hook design to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. It is sweat-resistant and durable, with an IPX5 rating. The battery lasts up to six hours (with a total of 30 hours used with the charging case.

Designed for business, travel and everyday convenience, the TWS Exec has dual microphones to minimise ambient background noise during calls. It also features rare earth neodymium magnets that deliver rich, full sound packing punchy bass, clean mids and crisp highs, all while using less power and keeping the buds lightweight.

The TWS Exec offer 8 hours of playtime, with a total of 32 hours with the circular charging case. They are also sweat-proof (with an IPX4 rating) and have intelligent tap touch controls.

JAM Audio has ear tips in three sizes (S, M, L).