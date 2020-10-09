HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google To Release Cheap Nest Thermostat With Hand Gesture Controls

By | 9 Oct 2020
Google is preparing to release a cheap Nest Thermostat which will eliminate most of the touch-based controls, replacing it with hand gestures.

The $129 (AUD$181) device will use Soli technology sensors similar to those in the Google Pixel 4 phone to allow users to control temperature with gestures instead of touch, reports Bloomberg.

It senses the users hand gestures and swipe up or down motions will raise or lower the temperature and to navigate menus.

Currently, Google’s cheapest Nest Thermostat is $169 ($AUD232) so the new device is set to be the company’s most inexpensive yet.

Google also dropped the price of its Pixel 5 by $100 compared to the discontinued Pixel 4 in an aggressive pricing strategy to rival other smartphone companies.

It also priced the new Nest Audio speaker at $99 ($AUD140), well below some competing products.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat is listed as no longer unavailable in the Google Store, suggesting the new device could be on sale in the near future.

