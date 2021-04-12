Google will be shutting down its Shopping app – basically because users can already do everything it offers on the website’s Shopping tab instead.

Google reportedly said it was ending support for the Shopping app on Android and iOS, and the clients will work through to June.

The tech giant has recently worked on expanding shopping functionality through its Search, Image Search and YouTube, and has also been working on leveraged augmented reality (AR).

“We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love,” a Google spokesperson said.

Users of the Google Shopping app will now start to see a “something went wrong” message, prompting them to “continue shopping on shopping.google.com.”

The Android and web interfaces don’t really have enough differences to validate their coexistence; they provide the same experience. Like in the app, the web-based ‘Home’ feed also has product recommendations and a saved items list.

The conclusion is that Shopping doesn’t need its own unique app, as many users just end up using Search when looking up products, and Google will be able to save resources by shutting down the app.