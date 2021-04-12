Apple has opened up its Find My network to third-party devices, allowing companies such as Belkin to make use of the updated app.

The iPhone manufacturer’s Find My network accessory program is part of its Made For iPhone program, and is already being used by Belkin for its new Soundform Freedom true wireless earbuds (below), as well as Chipolo for the One Spot tracking tile and VanMoof for the S3 and X3 e-bikes (not available in Australia).

According to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Find My has helped Apple users find lost or stolen Apple devices for more than 10 years, and third-party manufacturers will have to abide by Find My’s strict privacy protections to participate.

“We’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program.

“We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilising this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create,” he said.

The Find My network uses end-to-end encrypted Bluetooth wireless technology on hundreds of millions of Apple devices worldwide to automatically detect devices marked as missing, relaying their approximate locations back to the owner.