Logitech Ends Harmony Remote Production, Support To Continue

By | 12 Apr 2021
Logitech has officially killed off its Harmony universal remotes, with popularity declining over recent years alongside the rise of streaming services.

The manufacturer announced it would stop manufacturing the remotes, though existing stock will continue to be available through retailers while it lasts. In a post to the Logitech support blog, Customer Experience Manager William Wong assured users they would not be impacted by the announcement.

“We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes.

“We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered,” said Wong.

The Harmony database and software will remain on and warranties will be unaffected; additionally, integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa will continue.

“We plan to continue to make updates to the Harmony desktop software and Harmony apps for Android/iOS.

“Our support team will continue to be available, and we will continue to offer resources such as FAQs on support.myharmony.com,” said Wong.

The writing has been on the wall for Harmony for some time, with Logitech looking into selling the brand as early as 2013; in a 2019 interview with The Verge, Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell said Harmony was only a small segment of Logitech’s total business, with a size only around six per cent of its keyboard division.

The Harmony Express (pictured above) was the last remote released by Logitech, launched in 2019 and discontinued last year.

