Home > Latest News > Google Responses To Android TV Malware Scandal

Google Responses To Android TV Malware Scandal

By | 1 Jun 2023

Google has responded to security warnings issued for a number of popular Android TV boxes which come preloaded with malware, telling buyers to stick to certified Android TV and Google TV devices from official partners.

Boxes from companies such as AllWinner and RockChip are sold across major retailers in the US.

Despite claiming to be Android TV devices, these boxes run a modified mobile Android OS, changing the interface for TV, and stacking it with whatever other software they wish.

“We work with our partners to ensure Android TV OS devices adhere to stringent security and privacy policies and undergo extensive testing to ensure quality and user safety,” Google said of these non-certified boxes.

“We have recently received questions regarding TV boxes that are built with Android Open Source Project and are being marketed to appear as Android TV OS devices,” the company wrote.

“Some of them may also come with Google apps and the Play Store that are not licensed by Google, which means that these devices are not Play Protect certified.”

Play Protect is Google’s malware security system that stops nefarious programs from being downloaded.

“If your device isn’t Play Protect certified, we recommend you contact your device manufacturer and ask for a fully tested, Play Protect certified device,” Google advised.

 



