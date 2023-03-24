HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 24 Mar 2023

Australian consumers tend to put more trust in brand names than in retailers, according to research conducted by Google.

Google Australia tapped The Behavioural Architects for a study of a thousand consumers, which found that half of all shoppers will switch to their second-choice of retailers, while only 25 per cent will readily switch brands.

Over 60 per cent of online searches in Australia and New Zealand are for brands rather than retailers.

“It’s clear that product has a powerful position in the minds of Australian consumers,” Renee Gamble, MD at Google Australia, said.

“With the cost-of-living pressures in the background, people are re-evaluating not only the price tag but also what value means to them more broadly.”

Google’s study suggests that incentivising shoppers with free bonuses, and easy shipping options will help close the gap.

“Applying behavioural science principles can help consumers make better decisions, and have a strong impact on preference,” Gamble said.



