Rumoured First Glimpse Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

By | 24 Mar 2023

As the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 edges closer, it seems we’ve now had a peek at the new foldable, and it’s pretty cool. The leaked concept images show it’s not too dissimilar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with three vertical camera bumps on the rear, however the cameras are now unbound from a raised island, so the phone is now able to lay flat when folded, thanks to a new hinge.

This would be great for fans, who have had issues with the bump since the foldable series first hit the market. In the renders, the phones looks quite striking, more compact when folded.


782843

