Google Planning "World's Largest Gaming Platform"

By | 20 Aug 2021

A heavily redacted 70-page document presented as part of the Apple vs Epic trial shows Google’s five-year plan to create “the world’s largest games platform.”

The document, dubbed ‘Games Future’, was created in October, 2020, and shows Google’s plans to create a single hub within Google’s ecosystem that allows smart displays, Mac and Windows users to all play from the same gaming platform with a “low-cost universal portable game controller”.

As the above slides show, the plan would bring “emulated, native and streamed games” to Windows, attract independent developers to its “indie games destination”, bring a hundred of “the best of Android mobile games” to PC, and host a satellite esports tournament system.

It is unclear whether Google are still pushing forward with this plan, given they abandoned Google Stadia in February, but it is certainly an ambitious plan.

