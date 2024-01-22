HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Pixel 8 Pro Gains Surprise Update This Week

Google Pixel 8 Pro Gains Surprise Update This Week

By | 22 Jan 2024

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), from the official Made by Google account, a new colour option is on the way for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Currently available in three colours, blueish Bay, black-like Obsidian, and Porcelain, the Bay is drawn over in a light green shade, set to be released this week.

A link in the post transports viewers to a ‘Minty Fresh’ page, which notes January 25th as the reveal date. The binary code in the post translates to “Fresh year, fresh drop.”

What is still unknown is whether the new colour will be extended to the regular Pixel 8 model, which is currently available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Adding a fourth colour to the current lineup of Pixel 8 phones will provide customers with a wider range of choices.

Released in October last year, the lineup came with seven years of software updates.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Spotify Struggles To Make A Profit, Why?
Macy’s To Close 5 Stores & Cut Over 2,000 Jobs
Is Apple’s Vision Pro Already A Dud, Developers Think It Is, Reviews Not Great
New undersea Pacific cables
Telstra, Google To Build Undersea Cables In Central Pacific
Google headquarters
Google CEO Warns Of More Job Cuts In What’s A Horror Year
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Woke Woolies Shares Slide, Aboriginal Flag To Replace OZ Flag At Woolworths Offices
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/
We Love You; We Love You Not, Rio Sound & Vision Marriage Back On
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/
Commonwealth Bank Sends Out Major Alert Over New Scam
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/
Australian Federal Police Issue Warning On Financial Valentine’s Day Scam
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/
Spotify Struggles To Make A Profit, Why?
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Woke Woolies Shares Slide, Aboriginal Flag To Replace OZ Flag At Woolworths Offices
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
OPINION: Woke retail Woolworths and their Big W subsidiary are facing a backlash according to employees, over their business decision...
Read More