According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), from the official Made by Google account, a new colour option is on the way for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Currently available in three colours, blueish Bay, black-like Obsidian, and Porcelain, the Bay is drawn over in a light green shade, set to be released this week.

A link in the post transports viewers to a ‘Minty Fresh’ page, which notes January 25th as the reveal date. The binary code in the post translates to “Fresh year, fresh drop.”

What is still unknown is whether the new colour will be extended to the regular Pixel 8 model, which is currently available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Adding a fourth colour to the current lineup of Pixel 8 phones will provide customers with a wider range of choices.

Released in October last year, the lineup came with seven years of software updates.