Apple 12” iPad Air Revealed In Leak

By | 22 Jan 2024

Last year, Apple skipped upgrading the iPad Air, and now it appears the company are preparing to launch a larger 12.9-inch version, set to match the size of the current largest iPad Pro.

Sources unveiled a range of schematics, which indicated a rough design of the upcoming device, which is tipped to be released later this year.

The images showcase a familiar overall design language, however the rear camera and LED flash are reminiscent of an iPhone X / XS design.

Apart from this, the images don’t reveal much. Some are claiming the leak suggests a close release date, however, Apple has yet to confirm the speculation.



